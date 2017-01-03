Empty parking spaces, long wait list in downtown

Some downtown Vancouver residents are frustrated that hundreds of people, including some of their neighbors, are on a waiting list for parking spaces when nearly the same number of spaces are sitting empty. Heidi Lee, president of the Esther Short Neighborhood Association, said parking is limited in downtown Vancouver, so residents of several downtown buildings depend on the city-owned, underground Vancouvercenter Park 'n Go Garage for parking.

