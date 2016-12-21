CuddleCot gives more time with the baby

CuddleCot gives more time with the baby

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: News Times

In this Dec. 19, 2016, photo, Linda Nguyen, center, and her fiancA©, Sonny Mouy, right, get hugs from friends and hospital staff as the CuddleCot is seen nearby at Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash. Linda Nguyen raised more than $2,000 to purchase a medical device that will allow parents to keep stillborn babies by their side in their hospital room for longer, giving them more time to mourn and say goodbye.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
attorney/client sexual relationships Dec 11 angeleyez 1
News Stover gets more charges, higher bail Dec 6 Lori 2
Matthew Meyer (May '16) Nov '16 breathitt county ky 3
Demarcus Strickland (Feb '10) Oct '16 Bob 7
Vancouver Auto glass replacement and Windshield... Oct '16 ben 2
News Kalama [WA] woman breaks silence over lifelong ... (Mar '09) Oct '16 Amir 1,304
Clark County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records Sep '16 Logan 2
See all Vancouver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Forum Now

Vancouver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vancouver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Vancouver, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,380 • Total comments across all topics: 277,537,270

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC