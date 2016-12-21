CuddleCot gives more time with the baby

In this Dec. 19, 2016, photo, Linda Nguyen, center, and her fiancA©, Sonny Mouy, right, get hugs from friends and hospital staff as the CuddleCot is seen nearby at Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash. Linda Nguyen raised more than $2,000 to purchase a medical device that will allow parents to keep stillborn babies by their side in their hospital room for longer, giving them more time to mourn and say goodbye.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.