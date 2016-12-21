CuddleCot gives more time with the baby
In this Dec. 19, 2016, photo, Linda Nguyen, center, and her fiancA©, Sonny Mouy, right, get hugs from friends and hospital staff as the CuddleCot is seen nearby at Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash. Linda Nguyen raised more than $2,000 to purchase a medical device that will allow parents to keep stillborn babies by their side in their hospital room for longer, giving them more time to mourn and say goodbye.
