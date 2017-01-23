Council OKs pet license fee hike
On a 4-1 vote Tuesday, the Clark County council approved an increase to pet licensing fees, the first time since 2004 that the county has asked pet owners to pay more money to cover the cost of animal control services. The increased fees are expected to generate about $237,000 over the next two years and will better fund the county's beleaguered animal control services, allowing it, among other things, to hire an additional officer.
