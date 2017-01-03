Cooking fire at Vancouver apartment d...

Cooking fire at Vancouver apartment displaces 4 people, 1 dog

Fire investigators say that unattended cooking caused a fire at an east Vancouver apartment, displacing four people and one dog. Crews were sent to the Reserve at Columbia Tech Center, 301 S.E. 177th Ave., just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday for the reported fire, which was contained to a cooking area by sprinklers, Vancouver Fire Marshal Heidi Scarpelli said.

