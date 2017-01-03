Cooking fire at Vancouver apartment displaces 4 people, 1 dog
Fire investigators say that unattended cooking caused a fire at an east Vancouver apartment, displacing four people and one dog. Crews were sent to the Reserve at Columbia Tech Center, 301 S.E. 177th Ave., just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday for the reported fire, which was contained to a cooking area by sprinklers, Vancouver Fire Marshal Heidi Scarpelli said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec 11
|angeleyez
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail
|Dec '16
|Lori
|2
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Nov '16
|breathitt county ky
|3
|Demarcus Strickland (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Bob
|7
|Vancouver Auto glass replacement and Windshield...
|Oct '16
|ben
|2
|Kalama [WA] woman breaks silence over lifelong ... (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|Amir
|1,304
|Clark County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records
|Sep '16
|Logan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC