Consultations on Surrey light rail and Broadway subway to begin next week

TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond says consultation will begin next week on a light rail system for Surrey, and the Broadway subway. Desmond made the announcement flanked by Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner and Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson, as a part of an update on phase one of the Mayors' 10-year transit plan.

