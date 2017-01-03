City of Vancouver names new developme...

City of Vancouver names new development review division manager

Read more: Vancouver Business Journal

The City of Vancouver's Community and Economic Development Department will welcome Jason Nortz as its new development review division manager on Tuesday, January 17. In his new role, Nortz will be responsible for overseeing building permits, land use review, engineering permits, code compliance and all other functions of the City's Permit Center at ... (more)

