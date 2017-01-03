City of Vancouver names new development review division manager
The City of Vancouver's Community and Economic Development Department will welcome Jason Nortz as its new development review division manager on Tuesday, January 17. In his new role, Nortz will be responsible for overseeing building permits, land use review, engineering permits, code compliance and all other functions of the City's Permit Center at ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vancouver Business Journal.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec 11
|angeleyez
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail
|Dec '16
|Lori
|2
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Nov '16
|breathitt county ky
|3
|Demarcus Strickland (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Bob
|7
|Vancouver Auto glass replacement and Windshield...
|Oct '16
|ben
|2
|Kalama [WA] woman breaks silence over lifelong ... (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|Amir
|1,304
|Clark County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records
|Sep '16
|Logan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC