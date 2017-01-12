Christmas Ship boater retires from ho...

Christmas Ship boater retires from holiday tradition at 89

19 hrs ago

Bert Burgess decided to give the local Christmas Ship fleet a try in 1966. The 89-year-old Vancouver boater was still part of the annual river-going parade a month ago.

