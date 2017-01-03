C-Tran's The Vine begins rolling in Vancouver
There's no mistaking the extra-long, gold buses that officially began rolling through the Fourth Plain corridor Monday as C-Tran's Vine buses and the platforms they serve made their debut a day late. The Vine, the Portland area's first bus rapid transit service, technically went live on Sunday.
