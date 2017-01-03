Burkman wona t seek re-election to Vancouver City Council
"At the end of each year I give a lot of thought about where I want to take my life in the upcoming year," Burkman wrote on his Facebook page, explaining his decision to step down. So despite his love for the city, Burkman said, he won't be running when his third term ends at the end of this year.
