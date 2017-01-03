Boy makes first court appearance in robbery

A 16-year-old transient boy appeared Tuesday in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of first-degree robbery for allegedly brandishing a knife during a shoplifting incident at a Vancouver Walgreens on Friday night. Vancouver police responded shortly before 6:30 p.m. to the Walgreens at 6105 N.E. 114th Ave., for a report of a robbery during which a shoplifter displayed a folding knife and slashed it toward the store manager, according to a probable cause affidavit.

