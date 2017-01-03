Boy makes first court appearance in r...

Boy makes first court appearance in robbery

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: The Columbian

A 16-year-old transient boy appeared Tuesday in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of first-degree robbery for allegedly brandishing a knife during a shoplifting incident at a Vancouver Walgreens on Friday night. Vancouver police responded shortly before 6:30 p.m. to the Walgreens at 6105 N.E. 114th Ave., for a report of a robbery during which a shoplifter displayed a folding knife and slashed it toward the store manager, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
attorney/client sexual relationships Dec 11 angeleyez 1
News Stover gets more charges, higher bail Dec 6 Lori 2
Matthew Meyer (May '16) Nov '16 breathitt county ky 3
Demarcus Strickland (Feb '10) Oct '16 Bob 7
Vancouver Auto glass replacement and Windshield... Oct '16 ben 2
News Kalama [WA] woman breaks silence over lifelong ... (Mar '09) Oct '16 Amir 1,304
Clark County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records Sep '16 Logan 2
See all Vancouver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Forum Now

Vancouver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vancouver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Vancouver, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,864 • Total comments across all topics: 277,582,564

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC