Body found after fire destroys Vancou...

Body found after fire destroys Vancouver strip mall

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

The Clark County Sheriff's Office says it has opened a homicide investigation after a body was found in the ruins of a Vancouver strip mall destroyed by fire over the weekend. The Columbian newspaper reports that crews responded Sunday morning and found Sifton Plaza fully engulfed in flames.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
attorney/client sexual relationships Dec '16 angeleyez 1
News Stover gets more charges, higher bail Dec '16 Lori 2
Matthew Meyer (May '16) Nov '16 breathitt county ky 3
Demarcus Strickland (Feb '10) Oct '16 Bob 7
Vancouver Auto glass replacement and Windshield... Oct '16 ben 2
News Kalama [WA] woman breaks silence over lifelong ... (Mar '09) Oct '16 Amir 1,304
Clark County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records Sep '16 Logan 2
See all Vancouver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Ice Storm Warning for Clark County was issued at January 17 at 1:59PM PST

Vancouver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vancouver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Vancouver, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,463 • Total comments across all topics: 277,998,747

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC