Body found after fire destroys Vancouver strip mall
The Clark County Sheriff's Office says it has opened a homicide investigation after a body was found in the ruins of a Vancouver strip mall destroyed by fire over the weekend. The Columbian newspaper reports that crews responded Sunday morning and found Sifton Plaza fully engulfed in flames.
