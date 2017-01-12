Blood donors needed; supplies critica...

Blood donors needed; supplies critically low

Supplies are running so low that if they're not replenished, providers may have to cancel surgeries, according to Bloodworks Northwes t. "There is no extra supply out there right now," said Dr. James AuBuchon, president and chief executive officer of Bloodworks Northwest.

