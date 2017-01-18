Banfield Pet Hospital in Vancouver, Washington, received LEED Platinum certification
Banfield Pet Hospital's new corporate headquarters in Vancouver, Washington, has earned the U.S. Green Building Council's Leadership in Energu and Environmental Design Platinum certification. Banfield partnered with a number of experts to create innovative, collaborative and pet-friendly concepts that also met its sustainability goals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction & Demolition Recycling.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07)
|Jan 17
|Ciciwiseman
|51
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec '16
|angeleyez
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail
|Dec '16
|Lori
|2
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Nov '16
|breathitt county ky
|3
|Demarcus Strickland (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Bob
|7
|Vancouver Auto glass replacement and Windshield...
|Oct '16
|ben
|2
|Kalama [WA] woman breaks silence over lifelong ... (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|Amir
|1,304
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC