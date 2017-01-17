Bad weather leaves standing water, downed trees and an avalanche in its wake
A guardrail along northbound Interstate 5 just south of Ridgefield is one of many that were damaged by sliding vehicles in this month's winter storms. With the snow and ice storms behind them and days of rainfall ahead, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews have shifted their focus to new priorities: flood control and cleanup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07)
|Tue
|Ciciwiseman
|51
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec '16
|angeleyez
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail
|Dec '16
|Lori
|2
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Nov '16
|breathitt county ky
|3
|Demarcus Strickland (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Bob
|7
|Vancouver Auto glass replacement and Windshield...
|Oct '16
|ben
|2
|Kalama [WA] woman breaks silence over lifelong ... (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|Amir
|1,304
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC