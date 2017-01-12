AIDS quilt to remain on display at Vancouver church
Marilyn Bone contributed this panel to the famous AIDS Memorial Quilt in honor of her son, the late Bruce Bone, who died in 1995. Thanks to rough weather, the section of the AIDS Memorial Quilt now on display at Mill Plain United Methodist Church will stay longer than expected, so more visitors can view it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec '16
|angeleyez
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail
|Dec '16
|Lori
|2
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Nov '16
|breathitt county ky
|3
|Demarcus Strickland (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Bob
|7
|Vancouver Auto glass replacement and Windshield...
|Oct '16
|ben
|2
|Kalama [WA] woman breaks silence over lifelong ... (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|Amir
|1,304
|Clark County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records
|Sep '16
|Logan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC