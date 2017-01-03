52-unit apartment complex proposed near Fircrest

A 52-unit apartment complex is being proposed near the Fircrest neighborhood, according to pre-application documents filed with the city of Vancouver. Developer Mountain View Place hopes to build six three-story buildings, offering a range of six to 17 apartments, and a separate building for eight garages at 1902 N.E. 112th Ave. Two of the three houses located at the 2.48-acre property will be removed, the documents said.

