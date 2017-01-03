52-unit apartment complex proposed near Fircrest
A 52-unit apartment complex is being proposed near the Fircrest neighborhood, according to pre-application documents filed with the city of Vancouver. Developer Mountain View Place hopes to build six three-story buildings, offering a range of six to 17 apartments, and a separate building for eight garages at 1902 N.E. 112th Ave. Two of the three houses located at the 2.48-acre property will be removed, the documents said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec 11
|angeleyez
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail
|Dec '16
|Lori
|2
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Nov '16
|breathitt county ky
|3
|Demarcus Strickland (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Bob
|7
|Vancouver Auto glass replacement and Windshield...
|Oct '16
|ben
|2
|Kalama [WA] woman breaks silence over lifelong ... (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|Amir
|1,304
|Clark County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records
|Sep '16
|Logan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC