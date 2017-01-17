5 arrested in Vancouver home invasion...

5 arrested in Vancouver home invasion robbery

Read more: The Columbian

Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 3700 block of Northeast 109th Avenue for a report that a group of men had entered the apartment with firearms and told the victim to get on the ground, according to the Vancouver Police Department. After the men leave, the victim was able to see the suspects drive off in a white colored four-door vehicle and police spotted a car matching that description near the intersection of Southeast Chkalov Drive and Mill Plain Boulevard, police said.

