Vancouver womana s dog is Portlanda s Next TopDog Model
It's no secret that pit bulls get a bad rap, in spite of efforts by animal groups to dispel myths and raise awareness about the breed, considered by some to be vicious. So when Vancouver's Heather Matson was encouraged by friends and family to enter her three-legged pit bull, Jenny, into Portland's Next TopDog Model, she wasn't expecting much to happen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec 11
|angeleyez
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail
|Dec 6
|Lori
|2
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Nov '16
|breathitt county ky
|3
|Demarcus Strickland (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Bob
|7
|Vancouver Auto glass replacement and Windshield...
|Oct '16
|ben
|2
|Kalama [WA] woman breaks silence over lifelong ... (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|Amir
|1,304
|Clark County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records
|Sep '16
|Logan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC