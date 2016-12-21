Vancouver massage therapist sentenced to nearly 7 years

Murmurs of approval rippled through the courtroom as the judge handed down a nearly 7A1 2-year sentence Friday to a Vancouver massage therapist who inappropriately touched more than a dozen female clients. Valentin Delgado, 41, pleaded with Clark County Superior Court Judge Robert Lewis to have "compassion and mercy" on him, and said a lengthy sentence would only harm his family's livelihood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.