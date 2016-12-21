Vancouver man gets 12 years in prison
A Vancouver man who dragged a Clark County sheriff's deputy through a parking lot from a stolen car was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison. Aaron Michael Smith, 38, pleaded guilty in Clark County Superior Court to multiple felony charges between four separate cases.
