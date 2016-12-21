Vancouver Elks Lodge donates food, host children's party
The Vancouver Elks Lodge donated more than 280 boxes of food to families in need on Dec. 17 as part of a tradition that stretches back 60 years. The Elks collect canned goods at events all year and host fundraisers to help fill out the boxes.
