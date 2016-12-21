This time, the songs are for Teddy fr...

This time, the songs are for Teddy from Costco

Most people know Teddy Patrick as the Costco employee with a bright smile and sweet voice who serenades shoppers as they leave the Vancouver warehouse store. So it's only fitting that the community came together to sing for Patrick after a heart attack sidelined the beloved Vancouver resident.

