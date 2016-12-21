Snow days will affect school year
Lincoln Elementary School building operator Gene Boyer clears the sidewalk outside the school on Dec. 15, one of four snow days already this school year. The three largest school districts - Evergreen Public Schools, Vancouver Public Schools and Battle Ground Public Schools - will all have to add extra days to the end of the school year after canceling classes for four days.
