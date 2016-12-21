Single car of BNSF coal train partially derails near Vancouver, Wash.
VANCOUVER, Wash. - A single car on a train carrying coal from Montana to British Columbia partially derailed in southwestern Washington state, but it remained upright and none of the coal spilled.
