Single car of BNSF coal train partially derails near Vancouver, Wash.

Thursday Dec 29

VANCOUVER, Wash. - A single car on a train carrying coal from Montana to British Columbia partially derailed in southwestern Washington state, but it remained upright and none of the coal spilled.

