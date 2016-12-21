Port of Vancouver files $338,000 suit against tenant
The Port of Vancouver is suing one of its tenants, Pacific Coast Shredding, for nearly $388,000, claiming it violated a lease agreement. Victor Winkler, CEO of Pacific Coast Shredding, said he wasn't aware of the details because his company has yet to be served.
