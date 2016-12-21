Port of Vancouver expands industrial footprint
The Port of Vancouver is building a new industrial building in hopes of attracting new manufacturing, warehousing and distribution businesses to the port. The Centennial Industrial Building is being constructed along Northwest 32nd Avenue, across from the port's administrative office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec 11
|angeleyez
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail
|Dec 6
|Lori
|2
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Nov '16
|breathitt county ky
|3
|Demarcus Strickland (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Bob
|7
|Vancouver Auto glass replacement and Windshield...
|Oct '16
|ben
|2
|Kalama [WA] woman breaks silence over lifelong ... (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|Amir
|1,304
|Clark County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records
|Sep '16
|Logan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC