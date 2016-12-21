Multiple crashes slow traffic on Highway 14 in Vancouve; several hurt
Ambulances reportedly transported several people to the hospital Tuesday night following a multi-vehicle crash on state Highway 14, one of three traffic incidents around the same time and on the same stretch of road. Traffic heading west was blocked for some time.
