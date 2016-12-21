Morning Press: Teddy from Costco; Food with Friends; Talkina Trash

From left, Paige Wisneski, Emma Doddridge, Abbi Doddridge, Elle Lundgren and Donna Sellberg sing Christmas carols and inspirational songs for Costco employee Teddy Patrick. Most people know Teddy Patrick as the Costco employee with a bright smile and sweet voice who serenades shoppers as they leave the Vancouver warehouse store.

