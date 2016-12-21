Man, family have to adjust to his paralysis

Find the Rubios' online fundraising page at GoFundMe.com, under "Help Juan adjust to a wheelchair," or at http://bit.ly/2haXNyj After six weeks in the hospital, Juan Rubio was out and finally got a real meal: a take-out steak from a nearby Shari's. Juan, his wife, Lindsey, and their two girls, 10-year-old Ashlee and 4-year-old Isabela, split a room at the Candlewood Suites near the airport while they wait for their east Vancouver house to be remodeled and plan for an uncertain future.

