Letter: Reach out to the homeless
St. Luke's Episcopal Church, at 426 E. Fourth Plain Blvd. in Vancouver, has a homeless ministry four mornings per week. Parishioners give out about 20 lunches each morning and they also give away socks, shoes, underwear and warm clothing, along with toiletries.
