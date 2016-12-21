Letter: Explore options for bridge

The prevailing objective seems to be: Have an uninterrupted flow of traffic on I-5 over the Columbia River at the Vancouver-Portland border. If we left the current situation as is for state Highway 14, and other local I-5 and Jantzen Beach traffic, we could build two express lanes beginning near 39th Street in Vancouver and at Portland International Raceway, so that there would be two southbound lanes on the west side of the existing bridge and two northbound lanes on the east side of the bridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.