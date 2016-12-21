Investigation finds gender bias at Vancouver Fire Department
Women firefighters in Vancouver faced greater scrutiny because of their gender and were criticized when they raised concerns about adult magazines left in the workplace and a lack of privacy in the restrooms, according to an investigation obtained by The Columbian. The report highlighted the difficulty the women faced when trying to speak freely about their work environment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
