Housing proposed in Bagley Downs area

A 1.67-acre lot in the Bagley Downs neighborhood could be subdivided into 12 to 14 distinct lots for duplexes and triplexes, according to pre-application documents filed with the City of Vancouver. The project, called "Nicholson Subdivision," is located on Nicholson Road, east of its intersection with Northeast Falk Road and just south of state Highway 500.

