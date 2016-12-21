Hopworks to open Vancouver brewpub on Friday
Hopworks Urban Brewery announced on Wednesday that its new Vancouver brewpub has passed final inspections and will open on Friday, December 30. The new 6,000-square-foot space is located in East Vancouver at 17707 SE Mill Plain Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vancouver Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec 11
|angeleyez
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail
|Dec 6
|Lori
|2
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Nov '16
|breathitt county ky
|3
|Demarcus Strickland (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Bob
|7
|Vancouver Auto glass replacement and Windshield...
|Oct '16
|ben
|2
|Kalama [WA] woman breaks silence over lifelong ... (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|Amir
|1,304
|Clark County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records
|Sep '16
|Logan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC