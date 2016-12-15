Her super sweet '16: Meet the Washing...

Her super sweet '16: Meet the Washington mom who just beat cancer

Thursday

Lousy 2016 saw a bruising election, the rise of white nationalism and celebrity deaths aplenty. But it was still a win for 48-year-old Kimberly Coleman - who beat cancer, reconciled with her childhood abuser and embarked on a long-sought writing career.

