Grant will aid county in work on housing
A $1.7 million boost from the federal government will help Clark County continue programs to prevent and end homelessness, as well as introduce new programs. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Tuesday that 191 projects throughout Washington were awarded more than $58 million.
