Fire District 6 is buying into growth

Clark County Fire District 6 has purchased two new properties in the Salmon Creek area, inching closer toward a planned upgrade to its fire station in the bustling neighborhood. Fire officials confirmed Wednesday the agency bought a lot at 1119 N.E. 136th St. for $630,000 on Dec. 15, as well as an adjoining lot for $133,500 in November.

