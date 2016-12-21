County officials propose merging counties

Clark County Assessor Peter Van Nortwick recalled attending a Washington Association of County Assessors meeting where one of his counterparts from a smaller county joked that larger counties had plans to eliminate the smaller ones. Now Van Nortwick, along with Democratic County Treasurer Doug Lasher, are drumming up support for the idea of merging the state's 12 most sparsely populated counties, such as Skamania County , with their larger, better-funded neighbors, such as Clark County .

