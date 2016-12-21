Cosplay characters abound at Newcon PDX 2016
Sierra Greene, 19, of Vancouver, Washington, as Mina Tepes at Newcon PDX, being held at the Portland Marriott Downtown Waterfront, Dec. 31, 2016. Ruth Drake, 21, of Portland, as Neo-Queen Serenity at Newcon PDX, being held at the Portland Marriott Downtown Waterfront, Dec. 31, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec 11
|angeleyez
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail
|Dec 6
|Lori
|2
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Nov '16
|breathitt county ky
|3
|Demarcus Strickland (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Bob
|7
|Vancouver Auto glass replacement and Windshield...
|Oct '16
|ben
|2
|Kalama [WA] woman breaks silence over lifelong ... (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|Amir
|1,304
|Clark County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records
|Sep '16
|Logan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC