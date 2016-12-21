Coal train partially derails in southwest Washington - Wed, 28 Dec 2016 PST
A single car on a train carrying coal from Montana to British Columbia partially derailed in southwestern Washington state, but it remained upright and none of the coal spilled. BNSF Railway spokesman Gus Melonas told the Columbian newspaper the derailment occurred at about 1 a.m. Wednesday, about a mile east of Vancouver's Wintler Park along Evergreen Highway.
