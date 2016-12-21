Charges dropped in attempted-murder case

The Clark County Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Thursday dropped a slew of charges - including attempted murder - filed against two men accused in the stabbing of an acquaintance. Vancouver defense attorney Shon Bogar told The Columbian that he received an email shortly before noon from the prosecution, explaining that the case against his client, Troy D. Meyers, and his co-defendant, Michael Conley, had been dismissed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.