Businesses honored by Vancouver Chamber
The business owners behind a massage studio and a choir group that sings to the elderly and disabled took home honors recently from the Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce. Teresa Bonawitz, co-owner of Self Balance Massage, was named the 2016 Ambassador of the Year from the coalition of Vancouver businesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec 11
|angeleyez
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail
|Dec 6
|Lori
|2
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Nov '16
|breathitt county ky
|3
|Demarcus Strickland (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Bob
|7
|Vancouver Auto glass replacement and Windshield...
|Oct '16
|ben
|2
|Kalama [WA] woman breaks silence over lifelong ... (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|Amir
|1,304
|Clark County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records
|Sep '16
|Logan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC