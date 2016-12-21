Bill of Rights on display at library

Bill of Rights on display at library

The First Amendment guarantees five specific protections: freedom to freely practice religion; freedom of speech; freedom of the press; the right to peacefully assemble; and the right to petition. The Bill of Rights display will be at the Vancouver and Cascade Park community libraries through Feb. 28; it will be at the Battle Ground and Three Creeks community libraries from March 1 through April 15. The first 10 amendments to the Constitution were not an academic exercise.

