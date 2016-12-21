Apartments proposed in Ogden neighbor...

Apartments proposed in Ogden neighborhood

A new development that would combine commercial space with 101 apartments is being proposed in the Ogden neighborhood, according to pre-application documents filed with the city of Vancouver. The project, Gregory Plaza, proposes a 24,864-square-foot mix of commercial and residential space at 7401 N.E. 18th St. It would be developed by Vancouver-based Prestige Development, LLC. Residences would include studios, one- and two-bedroom units, ranging from 476 square feet to 967 square feet.

