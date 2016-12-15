15th person accuses clergy of sexual abuse
Just days before the new year and yet another lawsuit has been filed against the Archdiocese of Agana for allegations of child sex abuse. Now residing in Vancouver, Washington, 45-year-old Edward Roberto Chan was like the others.
