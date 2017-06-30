Shelters see increase in lost pets during 4th of July
Animal shelters see an increase in lost pets on July 4 due to fireworks. The best way to keep dogs like Carl safe is to keep them inside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is the Van Wert School Board Hiding?
|22 min
|Nickleback
|12
|Woodstock/Woodland
|35 min
|Concerend Citizen
|3
|quit lying
|1 hr
|huh
|2
|Marsh supermarket
|1 hr
|Night Owl
|14
|Lamp repair
|2 hr
|Worth a try
|2
|SWAT raids TNT tonight
|12 hr
|Hebnark
|12
|Eaton Cafeteria (Aug '15)
|Tue
|Truth
|35
Find what you want!
Search Van Wert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC