Enjoying a hometown holiday
Last year was the first year I attended the Van Wert County Historical Society's Fourth of July festivities. I have always stayed in Van Wert for the holiday, as I don't have a lake to go to or whatever else people do.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|july4thpets
|6 hr
|Barb
|5
|Inmate flees while on medical furlough
|7 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|10
|What is the Van Wert School Board Hiding?
|13 hr
|Joe Jared
|9
|Eaton Cafeteria (Aug '15)
|Jun 28
|Haha
|34
|Casino bar
|Jun 28
|Night Owl
|10
|gas prices (Apr '11)
|Jun 28
|Night Owl
|4
|Marsh supermarket
|Jun 27
|Scottladee
|10
Find what you want!
Search Van Wert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC