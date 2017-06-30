Distant Cousinz returning to Van Wert...

Distant Cousinz returning to Van Wert for Town Creek Live

TOLEDO, Ohio Toledo band Distant Cousinz are making their way back to Van Wert for a fourth time to play during Town Creek Live on Saturday and Corey "BigC" Coley is excited to be coming back. "What I have learned in the past is that Van Wert likes to party and that's a great thing because I didn't know that a lot of the people love music so much," said Coley who noted that a lot of Van Wert residents have diverse musical backgrounds.

