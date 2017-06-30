Distant Cousinz returning to Van Wert for Town Creek Live

TOLEDO, Ohio Toledo band Distant Cousinz are making their way back to Van Wert for a fourth time to play during Town Creek Live on Saturday and Corey "BigC" Coley is excited to be coming back. "What I have learned in the past is that Van Wert likes to party and that's a great thing because I didn't know that a lot of the people love music so much," said Coley who noted that a lot of Van Wert residents have diverse musical backgrounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.