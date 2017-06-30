Distant Cousinz returning to Van Wert for Town Creek Live
TOLEDO, Ohio Toledo band Distant Cousinz are making their way back to Van Wert for a fourth time to play during Town Creek Live on Saturday and Corey "BigC" Coley is excited to be coming back. "What I have learned in the past is that Van Wert likes to party and that's a great thing because I didn't know that a lot of the people love music so much," said Coley who noted that a lot of Van Wert residents have diverse musical backgrounds.
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woodstock/Woodland
|3 hr
|boo
|24
|Lamp repair
|7 hr
|Thinkb4utype
|11
|Eaton Cafeteria (Aug '15)
|9 hr
|Junkies
|36
|What is the Van Wert School Board Hiding?
|12 hr
|Nickleback
|12
|Marsh supermarket
|13 hr
|Night Owl
|14
|SWAT raids TNT tonight
|Wed
|Hebnark
|12
|Van Wert Crime Stoppers (Oct '11)
|Jul 2
|Lol
|6
