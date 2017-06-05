YWCA provides food, activities for ki...

YWCA provides food, activities for kids during summer

The YWCA of Van Wert kicked off its summer food program this week which allows children to get breakfast and lunch, as well as participate in activities. VAN WERT Twenty-two years ago the YWCA of Van Wert started a summer food program to give children breakfast and lunch, as well as fun activities to do during the summer when school is out.

