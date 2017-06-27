Youth learn golf tips from area golfers
Brad Doidge instructs 8-year-old Finn Kemler of Lincolnview on how to putt a golf ball. VAN WERT Over 40 youth have spent the last few weeks learning tips and getting instruction on how to better their golf game through a program at Willow Bend Country Club that aims to get youth interested in golf.
